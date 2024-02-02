Texas Cop Cause of Death? ‘Tremendous loss’ TikToker Texas Cop Passed away at 32

We are going to share this heartbreaking news with our great grief that Texas Cop is no more and his death news is running on the top of the internet. His real name was Jared Zolman but he was mostly known online as Texas Cop and his death shocked the community. He was a TikTok influencer and an active user of social media who has a massive number of fans around the world. Several queries have been raised related to his death over the internet and have become a topic of discussion. Here, we shared all the details related to his demise and also talked about himself in brief.

According to the sources, Jared’s death news was officially confirmed by the Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office on social media. He died on Tuesday 30 January 2024 and was only 32 years old at the time of his demise. The cause of his death is currently unknown. However, the coroner is conducting an autopsy but the exact details regarding his death are still unclear. There exist several sites that contain details of his demise but there has been no official confirmation from any of his family regarding his exact cause of death. Swipe up this page and keep reading…

His real name was Jared Zolman but he was famous as Texas Cop on social media. He was an animal control deputy, Texas Cop, and TikTok influencer who has so many fans on his social media accounts. Reportedly, he had recently undergone an operation and sadly died on 30 January. The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office expressed their sadness for his death. He was also the father of three beloved children. He has 88,000 followers on his TikTok account and many of his fans have poured heartfelt tributes on his TikTok official account. He will be always remembered as a dedicated officer. Read on…

Social media is flooded with tributes for him and many of his close ones and fans are paying tributes for his demise. He served as an Animal Control deputy for the San Jacinto County Pct. 3 Constable's Office and was a respected officer who was dedicated to his work. Jared Zolman (Texas Cop) passed away on 30 January 2024 at the age of 32 years but the cause of his death remains unclear. However, an autopsy is underway by the coroners and it will be soon. We will update our article after getting any report related to his demise.