Texas: One Killed, Three Injured in Shooting at Shopping Mall in El Paso Explained!

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that one person dead and three other people were injured in a shooting incident. This shooting incident happened at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas on Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this shocking has circulated on many social networking sites. Many people are very shocked by this tragic news and this news left many questions in people's minds.

On the basis of the report, a suspect was taken into custody and police believe there may be another suspect still uncaught stated Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department. He did not say anything about the possible motive. Gomez stated It was chaotic. Individuals did flee. They were scared. Two injured men have been taken to the University Medical Center of El Paso in a serious situation. And the condition of the third person, a male who Gomez stated was also hospitalized, is not clear. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Reportedly, this tragic shooting took place at the Cielo Vista Mall, Interim El Paso Texas on Wednesday night at around 5:05 pm. Within three minutes of the shooting, off-duty officials took a suspect into custody. One victim was pronounced dead at the location and now three other individuals are admitted to the hospital for taking treatment, police stated. All four victims were men. Since the shooting incident come on the internet many people are very curious to know about the victims. But currently, there is not much information about them. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since the tragic incident has come on the internet, many people are very saddened and shocked by this incident. As soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. It is very shocking and painful news for the victim's family who lost their beloved person of the family. Still, the investigation of the shooting incident has been ongoing if we will get any information then we will update you as soon as possible.