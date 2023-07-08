Texas Walmart Shooting: Man Who Killed 23 People in Texas Latest News and Photos

In this article, we are going to talk about a very well-known shooter who killed 23 at Texas Walmart. According to the sources, a white gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in a Texas border city was sentenced Friday to 90 consecutive life sentences but could still face more punishment, including the death penalty. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. This news is becoming a hot topic on the internet. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. Stay connected to know more about this in detail.

According to the sources, the shooter who killed 23 at Texas Walmart was sentenced to 90 life terms. The shooter’s name is Patrick Crusius. He is 24 years old. People have very eager to know this news in detail. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Further, he was found guilty earlier this year to nearly 50 federal hate crime charges in the 2019 mass shooting in EI Paso, making it one of the U.S. government’s largest hate crime cases. He is in prison.

Texas Walmart Shooting

He is an American native. American citizen Patrick Crusius is the alleged gunman who carried out a mass shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on August 3, 2019. The attack killed 23 people and injured 23 others. He was indicted on 90 federal charges, plus thousands of hate crimes. He is being held without bond in EI Paso County Jail. He pleaded guilty to all 90 federal charges on February 8, 2023. According to the reports, he was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences on July 7, 2023. He was born on July 27, 1998. He is from Texas. He was arrested on September 8, 2019. This news is becoming the headline of every social media platform.

He grew up in an upper-middle-class home in Texas. He is a very disturbed person. He described himself as not really motivated to do anything more than what’s necessary to get by. On August 3, 2019, Crusius drove 10 hours from his home in Allen to El Paso, Texas, where he walked into a Walmart Supercenter. According to reports, he opened fire in the store’s parking lot prior to entering the store. Minutes before the attack, Crusius posted a manifesto on 8chan’s politically incorrect board, an online message board known for attracting far-right and neo-Nazi users, which was filled with anti-immigrant rhetoric. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.