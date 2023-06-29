TGS vs TCC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team KCC T10 Challengers League

Here we are going to share big and exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very well-known and amazing KCC T10 Challengers League is all set to entertain its fans. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Toyota TGS vs Tally CC. Both teams have a massive fan following and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Now fans have been searching about the match as they are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the TGS vs TCC match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be more enjoyable. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Now fans’ wait is going to be over as only a few hours left for the match, KCC T10 Challengers League will see Toyota TGS facing off against Tally CC at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Football lovers must be curious to know about the match details including the team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the lineup of the match.

Match Details

League: KCC T10 Challengers League

Team: Toyota TGS (TGS) vs Tally CC (TCC)

Date:29th June 2023

Day: Thursday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground

Toyota TGS (TGS) Possible Playing 11: 1. Arshad Shah, 2. Badusha Karim, 3. Adnan Makrani, 4. Preetham Dsouza, 5. Jacob Chacko, 6. Nilesh Patidar, 7. Srinivas Asarpalli, 8. Venkatesh Mohandas, 9. Ikram Makrani, 10. Alan Vaz Aloycius, 11. Savio Alvares(C)

Tally CC (TCC) Possible Playing 11:1.Atif Mazhar, 2. Noor Haider, 3. M Afzal, 4. Nawaz Khan, 5. Irfan Bhatti, 6. Abdul Shaikh, 7. Hamid Nawaz, 8. Tayyab Shaheen, 9. Riyaz Masurkar Hussain, 10. Deepak Sharma, 11. Harman Singh-I

Match Prediction

According to the lineup, both teams have amazing and talented players. This match is going to be played between Toyota TGS vs Tally CC on 29th June 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground. The TGS team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches, and draw 2 matches and the TCC team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches. The TCC team has more chances to win the match against the TGS. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.