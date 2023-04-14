Thai Khin Death Reason? Stockton Student Killed in Off-Campus Shooting Explained!

This is very big news that is a 17 years old boy who was shot and killed. An investigation is underway after a Stockton high school student was fatally shot at a park right next to campus on Wednesday. The 17-year-old Cesar Chavez High School student who was shot and killed on campus Wednesday has been identified by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner as Thai Khin of Stockton.

Stockton police say the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Unity Park, across the street from Cesar Chavez High School. Two students were off campus during school hours at the park when they became victims of a crime. Police said on Thursday that Khin was playing basketball with another teen at Unity Park on Wednesday afternoon when two suspects robbed the man. The robbery turned into a fight and Khin was shot while trying to interfere. A 17-year-old boy who had been shot was found at the scene, officers say. Another victim, a 16-year-old boy, who seemed to have been pistol-whipped in the incident was also found by officers.

Thai Khin Death Reason?

Melinda Meza, a Stockton Unified School District spokeswoman, confirmed that both victims were juniors at Cesar Chavez High School. Police said Thursday that the suspected attackers escaped on foot and remain at large. Police did not give a description of the suspects, nor what was taken in the robbery. Both victims were taken to the hospital, but Stockton police announced later Wednesday that the 17-year-old had died of his gunshot injuries. Police tell the condition of the second victim is stable and is undergoing treatment. The Stockton Unified School District confirmed that the teenage shooter and the other victim are Chavez High students. On Thursday, the San Joaquin County Office of the Medical Examiner identified the slain student as Thai Khin, a 17-year-old resident of Stockton.

The real reason for the shooting is not clear. The Stockton Police Department confirmed that there were two suspects who escaped on the ground, but no other suspect information has been released. Chavez High was placed on lockdown because of the incident. According to the school district, there was a slowed release of students. This is not the first time in recent months that the police are investigating a violent incident at Unity Park. In August 2022, a fight at the park ended with one man being stabbed. The district said the victim in that incident was also a student at Stockton Unified. That student had life-threatening injuries.