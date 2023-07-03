Thane: 10-year-old Dead as Wall of Under-Construction Building Falls On Him

In this article, we are going to talk about the death of a 10 years old boy and one more boy who was injured seriously after a wall collapsed on them. This collapse news is making the headlines on the news channels and continuously running on the top of the internet sites. This tragic incident news is gathering so much attention and creating a great buzz on the internet where lots of people are hitting to know more. Let us continue this article and know every single piece of this incident also talk more about the two children who were involved in this collapse.

Our sources have fetched a lot of information related to this incident. As per the exclusive news and information, this incident took place when the wall of an under-construction building collapsed. This incident occurred in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday 2 June 2023. In this collapse incident, a 10-year-old boy was killed and one more boy was injured seriously. The other boy is identified as a 14-year-old boy and there is an investigation is underway after this incident. Shift to the next paragraph of this article to know more about this incident.

10-year-old Dead as Wall of Under-Construction

It is shared that after the building collapsed, local people immediately took the two children to the hospital. In the hospital, one child who was 10 years old was confirmed dead by the doctors and while the second child is getting treatment for his major injuries. The parents of both children were informed and the parents are now expressing their sadness for his demise. There is an investigation was started and the investigation is continue ongoing. Currently, there is not much information has been shared related to the dead and the injured child. Scroll down this page and continue reading.

Police are continuing their investigation but they didn’t share the exact cause behind the building collapse. They shared that heavy rains earlier in the day might have led to the incident and Thane city had to receive 50.77 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 9:30 pm on Sunday. The exact information related to the building collapse is not revealed but our sources are on the way to fetch more details. We will update our article after getting more reports about this incident and share it in our article. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.