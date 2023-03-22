The 5 Richest Players at the 2023 Masters Tournament

The 87th edition of the Masters Tournament at Augusta tees off on April 6th and will see all the top names in the sport battle it out for the famous Green Jacket.

Whilst there will be millions of dollars sloshing around the bookmakers as avid punters look to make the most of the Masters odds, those with the deepest pockets will be playing the course.

In this article we profile 5 of the richest players who will be taking part in the 2023 Masters Tournament, read on to find out who they are.

Vijay Singh

Net Worth: $75 million

Age: 60

Nationality: Fijian

Major Championship Wins: The Masters 2000 & PGA Championship 1998 & 2004

The Big Fijian as he is affectionately known by fans was ranked as the number one golfer in the world for 32 weeks from 2003 to 2004. That was the period in which he won his second PGA Championship.

During his career he has racked up $67 million in prize money and would probably have a lot more money and titles to his name had he been competing in the sport at a time when Tiger Woods wasn’t.

Alas, Singh has had a career to remember and is one of the most respected and revered professionals on the tour. However, the sportsbooks view him as rank outsider for the Maters with odds of +10000 to win, stranger things have happened though…

(Vijay Singh becoming the first Masters winner of the 21st century.)

Jordan Spieth

Net Worth: $100 million

Age: 29

Nationality: American

Major Championship Wins: The Masters 2015, U.S. Open 2015 & The Open 2017

When Jordan Spieth won the US Junior Amateur tournament in 2009 and 2011, a feat only ever achieved by Tiger Woods, golf fans knew that another great talent was on the way. Since stepping up to the senior game, Spieth has won a lot of plaudits and titles too.

When he won the 2015 Masters, he became the third-youngest player to do so and broke the 36-hole record on the way too. That major win was followed up with wins at the US Open in 2015 and The Open in 2017.

Going in to this years’ Masters Tournament, Spieth is amongst the favourites to win the whole thing at Augusta.

Rory Mcilroy

Net Worth: $130 million

Age: 33

Nationality: Northern Irish

Major Championship Wins: PGA Championship 2012 & 2014, U.S. Open 2011 & The Open 2014

The Northern Irishman goes into this year’s Masters Tournament as the second favourite and will be hopeful of finally putting his Augusta hoodoo to bed. Despite never wearing the famous Green Jacket, the 33-yard-old from Holywood, County Down has had a career to remember.

His first major win came in 2011 at the U.S. Open and he has followed that up with a further three major titles. The majority of his career earnings have come from prize money, but Mcilroy has also been involved in a number of lucrative sponsorship deals.

(Rory Mcilroy has had more than a few Masters Disasters.)

Phil Mickelson

Net Worth: $400 million

Age: 52

Nationality: American

Major Championship Wins: The Masters 2004, 2006 & 2010, PGA Championship 2005 & 2021 & The Open 2013

Now we move into the money stratosphere with Phil Mickelson, the man worth almost half a billion dollars. A large amount of Mickelson’s personal fortune has come from his illustrious career in which he has shown great longevity to win a major and feature highly in the ranking in his later years.

Although his coffers have been inflated recently by his controversial decision to join the LIV Tour which is financed by the Private Investment Fund of the Saudi Arabian regime, a regime responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and a number of other human rights breaches.

Tiger Woods

Net Worth: $800 million

Age: 47

Nationality: American

Major Championship Wins: The Masters 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 & 2019, PGA Championship 1999, 2000, 2006 & 2007, U.S. Open 2000, 2002 & 2008 & The Open 2000, 2005 & 2006

Tiger Woods is not just one of the most successful golfers of all-time, he is one of the most successful and famous athletes of all-time. Turning professional in 1996, Woods won his first major a year later, becoming the youngest ever person to win The Masters at the age of 21.

He has gone on to win another 14 majors throughout his career, despite suffering from repeated injuries in recent years. According to press reports, Woods is now focusing only on the majors and is expected to feature at Augusta.

Whether he can roll back the years and put his injury woes behind him is another thing altogether though.

(Tiger Woods won a historic Masters Tournament in 2019, his first in 14 years.)