The Best Activities for Couples in Mumbai – A Guide

If you are in Mumbai with your romantic partner and looking forward to spending some quality time with him/her, we have to say that you are probably in one of the best places for that to happen. Mumbai is a city of love, joy and entertainment. In fact, it is home to multiple tourist spots where tourists and visitors will have a gala time with friends, family as well as your loved ones. It also has a number of beautiful parks, fine-dining restaurants, trendy cafes and scenic points, which are ideal for couples to make memories forever.

Though the list of romantic things to do will be a long one, here’s a guide to the best activities for couples in Mumbai –

Have a Candle-Light Dinner Cruise

We know you want your partner to feel extra special and the best way to do that is to opt for a candle-light dinner at the cruise in Mumbai. Consider the soothing sea breeze and the luxury yacht with a top-of-the-line 2 BHK pantry covering the lower and the upper deck – it is nothing short of paradise and should top the list of things to do in Mumbai! For couples opting for the candle-light, there are special arrangements made, including exotic champagne, wine etc. The two hours of the cruise will pass before you know and the memories will be made for a lifetime.

Place – Colaba, 6 pm – 8 pm

Helicopter Ride at Pawan Hans

If you are one of those couples, who love out of the box experience, this activity will be sure to rekindle your love like never before. The Helicopter Ride at Pawan Hans is a rather unique and adventurous way to explore Mumbai.

The ride gives you a 360 degree view of the city and gives you the experience of flying over the entire world. The panoramic view is one to die for and in case you are worrying about the safety measures, an expert pilot will accompany you on the trip and will guide you to take all precautions and measures necessary.

Time – 15 mins

Experience a Stroll Along the Famous Juhu Beach

Sometimes all love demands is some “we” time in a relaxed, comfortable setting. Juhu beach will be your most preferred destination if that is the case with you two as well. It is one of the more relaxed parts of Mumbai and a walk along Juhu, the longest beach in Mumbai will give you an experience that is serene and beautiful. Juhu also has some delectable Mumbai style street food which will tickle your taste buds too. You can also consider taking a swim and or try some fun water sports if that is what sails your boat!

Ice Skating at Atria

Sounds fun, doesn’t it? This experience in ice coupled with the warmth of your love is probably the best possible combination you can think of when looking for fun couple activities in Mumbai. Try ice-skating in Atria, which is a multi-level mall having synthetic ice skating rinks.

If you are a novice or a beginner, there are also instructors to help you learn skating easily. Skate together to your heart’s content and have the best of times.

Roller Coaster Rides

Your experience as a couple in Mumbai will remain incomplete if you haven’t yet considered visiting the Essel World for its mind-boggling rides. In fact, this Essel World is the most adventurous amusement park in all of Mumbai and houses some absolutely thrilling rides like the Hoola Hoop, Caterpillar, SHot and Drop etc. Until you go to this place, you will never know that shouting at the top of your voices along with your partner at these roller coaster rides can be just as refreshing and romantic as you can think. After exploring all these romantic places, you can Explore Religious Getaways near Mumbai.

Late Night Coffees at Marine Drive

The entire stretch of Marine Drive is considered to be the pride of this City of Dreams. The coffee shops along this stretch boast of incredible coffee and if you are that couple who love their doses of caffeine, having a romantic cup of coffee together, with the incredible views of the waters will only make you come closer. You can find some of the best hotels in Mumbai along the Marine Drive.

Experience Chhota Kashmir in all its glory

If you are looking for some peace and quiet time together, visit Chhota Kashmir for that perfect date. This lovely escapade will offer you tranquillity and natural beauty – all in one place. Love always becomes all the more delicate when it finds a touch of nature. You may also consider the boat ride in the Kashmir lake and its clear, serene waters.

Take a Stroll at the Bandra Fort

This Portuguese fort, tucked away at Bandstand road is the perfect romantic place for the romantic conversation that was long overdue. Take a breath of past time and enjoy your partner’s companionship along with the breathtaking views of the Mahim Bay that the fort offers. This fort is a favourite haunt for couples, especially for its beauty during sunsets. Spend the best of times amidst love and history and the gentle scarlet rays of the setting sun, with your loved one by your side.

The Famous Elephanta Caves

Last but not the least, if you are in Mumbai, this is one place you absolutely cannot miss. These caves are beautiful symbols of ancient architecture featuring HIndu mythology, religious texts and spiritual philosophy. They also reflect the effects of Buddhist and Hindu culture and house a number of deities including Shiva. Enjoy the caves with your partner and marvel at the glory of these caves located in the lonely Elephanta islands.

If you are in Mumbai for a few days or over the weekend , you can get the best budget hotels in Mumbai and do your sightseeing accordingly.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mumbai has forever kept lovers close to its bosom and has a number of activities that you can enjoy with your partner and cherish the memories for a lifetime. Be it on land, water or air, the activities are myriad and are also easy on your pockets. Visit the city of dreams and experience the love in the air.