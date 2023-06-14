The Cost Of Living In The UAE: A Guide For Expats

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a popular destination for expats due to its high standard of living, booming economy, and tax-free salaries. However, it’s important to be aware of the cost of living in the UAE, as it can be quite high compared to other countries.

Housing

Housing is the largest expense for most expats in the UAE. Depending on the city and neighborhood you choose, a one-bedroom apartment can cost anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 AED per month. The cost will be higher if you’re looking for a larger apartment or a villa.

To survey housing options, research different neighborhoods and areas online or through a real estate agent. Visit the neighborhoods you’re interested in and thoroughly inspect properties for potential issues before signing a lease.

To survey housing options in the UAE, you can use several online resources such as Bayut.com, Propertyfinder.ae, and Dubizzle.com to search for properties based on location, size, and price. These resources can be used in conjunction with in-person visits and a real estate agent to get a comprehensive picture of the available housing options. When inspecting properties, ask questions about the property, neighborhood, and landlord, and negotiate lease terms before signing any contracts.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions about the property, the neighborhood, and the landlord or property management company when viewing properties. Negotiate the lease terms before signing any contracts to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible.

Food

Food costs in the UAE can vary widely depending on where you shop and what you buy. Eating out at restaurants can be quite expensive, with a basic meal for one person costing around AED 50-100.

Additionally, there are many popular street food stalls and markets, such as the famous Ripe Market, which offer a variety of fresh and locally produced foods.

You can save money by cooking at home and shopping at local markets. Expenses may vary, but on average, a month’s grocery for two persons range at about AED 2500.

Transportation

Transportation in the UAE is generally reliable and efficient, with a variety of options available. Taxis and ride-hailing services like Uber and Careem are widely used, with fares starting at around AED 10 for a short ride.

Public transportation options include buses and the Dubai Metro, which is a convenient and affordable way to travel around Dubai. The fare for a single journey on the metro starts at AED 3, with discounted rates available for students and senior citizens. Additionally, the UAE has a well-developed road network, with highways connecting major cities and towns.

If you prefer to drive yourself, you can apply for a UAE driving license by providing your home country license and passing a driving test. It’s worth noting that traffic can be heavy during peak hours, particularly in Dubai, and there are strict laws regarding speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol. If you plan to drive, be sure to familiarize yourself with local traffic laws and regulations.

Utilities

Utilities in the UAE can be a significant expense, particularly during summer when air conditioning is essential. Electricity and water bills are typically paid monthly, varying costs depending on usage and location. For example, the average monthly electricity bill for a one-bedroom apartment in Dubai can range from AED 500 to AED 1,000, while a similar water bill can range from AED 100 to AED 200.

Internet and phone services are also available from various providers, with package deals and promotions often available.

To keep utility costs under control, it’s important to be mindful of energy and water usage. This can include simple steps such as turning off lights and electronics when not in use, using energy-efficient appliances, and taking shorter showers. Many apartments and villas also have automatic sensors that turn off lights and air conditioning when rooms are empty, which can help to reduce costs. Be sure to compare prices and plans from different providers to find the best deals for your needs.

Healthcare

Healthcare in the UAE is generally of a high standard, with public and private healthcare facilities available. Public healthcare is provided by the government and is typically available at a lower cost, while private hospitals and clinics provide private healthcare and can be more expensive.

The cost of healthcare in the UAE can vary widely depending on the level of care required and the provider. For example, a consultation with a general practitioner can cost around AED 200-300, while a specialist consultation can cost upwards of AED 500.

It’s worth noting that healthcare costs in the UAE can be partially covered by insurance. Many employers offer their employees health insurance, and private insurance options are available. The cost of insurance can vary depending on the level of coverage, with fairly comprehensive plans can cost upwards of AED 10,000 per year on average.

When choosing an insurance plan, consider factors such as deductibles, co-payments, coverage limits, and any pre-existing conditions you may have.

Miscellaneous Expenses

In addition to the basic living expenses mentioned above, there are a number of miscellaneous expenses to consider when living in the Emirates. These can include expenses such as social activities, entertainment, and travel. Dubai, in particular, is known for its luxury shopping malls, high-end restaurants, and popular tourist attractions such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall. These activities can be expensive, so it’s important to budget accordingly.

Another important expense is the cost of applying for and renewing necessary documents such as visas and Emirates IDs. The cost of an Emirates ID is AED 100 per year of validity but can increase depending on the way you apply.

Other documents such as work permits, residency visas, and driving licenses may also require fees for application and renewal. It’s important to keep track of these expenses and plan for them accordingly to avoid any unexpected costs. To help with that, for example, you can get your photo done instantly and affordably using a professional online photo editor.

Overall, the cost of living in the UAE is high compared to other countries, but many expats find that the tax-free salaries and high standard of living make up for the expense. It’s important to create a budget and be mindful of your spending to ensure you can afford the lifestyle you want in the UAE.