The IPL 2023: What We Know So Far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to be a highly competitive and exciting tournament, with several top players and new talent taking the field. With new coaches and last-minute player exchanges between teams, there will be a lot of new dynamics to watch out for.

Due to its high-scoring matches and thrilling finishes, cricket fans can expect a lot of nail-biting moments during the tournament. With so much talent and excitement, the IPL 2023 season promises to be a must-watch. But, what has been decided already, and what can we expect?

Player Changes & 2022 Auction

The IPL 2023 is one of the world’s most popular and lucrative cricket leagues and is set to begin its new season soon.

The squads have been recently released following the December 2022 auction, and cricket enthusiasts can’t seem to get enough of the impressive combination of skill, talent, and mental toughness that will be present in the season.

The teams retained 163 players and released 85, with some star athletes transferring:

Player Nationality From To Jason Behrendorff Australia Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Lockie Ferguson New Zealand Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Shardul Thakur India Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders Aman Khan India Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Capitals

The IPL 2023 auction took place in Kochi on December 23, 2022, with 405 players available, including 273 Indian and 132 foreign players.

Among the ten teams, there were 87 spots available, with Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ishant Sharma being the top Indian favourites. The international players Harry Brook, Joe Root, and Rilee Rossouw also topped the list, but none were the main attraction.

Ben Stokes, an all-rounder named the Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World twice, who won the ICC Award for Best Men’s Cricketer and the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award in 2019, was expected to be the top bid among the hundreds of players.

However, the top bid was ultimately made for Sam Curran, who was purchased by Punjab Kings for 1,850 lakh, the highest bid in IPL history. Curran plays as a left-handed all-rounder with medium-fast bowling.

But players alone don’t make a winning team. Cricket coaches play a crucial role in developing and improving player skills, tactics and game strategy. The 2023 season also brings some news on this matter.

The Arrival Of New Coaches

Coaches act as leaders, building team morale and creating a positive culture, providing their expertise and experience to significantly impact a team’s performance and success. In the upcoming IPL season, some teams will benefit from new coaches arriving with new ideas and strategies that might make or break their performance in the competition.

The IPL 2023 auction saw several changes in team support staff, with the most significant changes happening in the Punjab Kings. Trevor Bayliss became the new head coach, replacing Anil Kumble, while Brad Haddin became an assistant coach, Wasim Jaffer batting coach, and Charl Langeveldt bowling coach.

The Mumbai Indians also shifted their staff around, promoting Zaheer Khan to global head of cricket development and Mahela Jayawardene to global head of performance. Mark Boucher took Jayawardene’s previous role as head coach, and J. Arunkumar will act as his assistant.

Changes continued throughout other squads, with the Chennai Super Kings replacing bowling coach L. Balaji with Dwayne Bravo. At the same time, the Kolkata Knight Riders appointed Chandrakant Pandit as head coach and Ryan ten Doeschate as fielding coach.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad promoted batting coach Brian Lara to head coach after parting ways with Tom Moody, who had been in charge of the team between 2013 and 2019. Lucknow Super Giants promoted team mentor Gautam Gambhir to global mentor.

Impact Players

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League will introduce a new rule about Impact Players. The team’s captain can choose this substitute player from a list of four options: players with batting and bowling skills.

The Impact Player can be brought into the game before the start of innings, after an over, or following a wicket. One somewhat restricting requirement is that the selected Impact Player must be Indian unless the team starts with less than four overseas players in their XI.

The Impact Player will add a tactical aspect to the game without altering the number of players who can bat. If the bowling team brings in their Impact Player, they will be allowed to bowl four overs. The IPL has had a limit of four overseas players per team since its beginning, and this new rule might be an additional effort to remain aligned with its regulations.

IPL 2023: Fan Zone

The upcoming season of the IPL promises to be an exciting one, with new players, coaches, and exchanges of players between teams. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact the teams’ performance and which teams will come out on top. The IPL will undoubtedly provide entertainment and excitement for cricket fans worldwide, regardless of who wins.

