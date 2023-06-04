The Kapil Sharma Show Guests 4th June 2023: Brett Lee And Chris Gayle

Hello friends, here we are going to share a written update of The Kapil Sharma Show. This show is one of the best and most popular comedy shows. The show has a huge fan following as it has been entertaining its fans for a long time. This is the show where numerous famous celebrities come to promote their movies, series, songs, and other things. Today is Sunday and fans must be super excited for today’s episode as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. We have more information about the TKSS and will share it with you in this article.

The Kapil Sharma Show Guests 4th June 2023

The Kapil Sharma show is a very amazing show and now fans don't want to skip any single episode of the show. This show is back one more time with another season. Currently, this season also running well with great TRP on television. Now fans have been waiting for today's episode, so now fans wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the episode. Today you will see famous international players as guests on the Kapil Sharma stage.

All the makers of the show are set to entertain their fans with another episode. Today’s episode starts with a host of Kapil Sharma. He welcomes well-known international players Brett Lee and Chris Gayle. After a warm welcome, Kapil Sharma ask Brett Lee and Chris Gayle that are missing Sidhu Ji as Sidhu Ji was sitting there when they both came last time. Then players reply no which cheers Archana a lot while Brett Lee tells Kapil “It’s Much Better To Look At Sundar Ladki”. You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

Meanwhile, Kapil tells Brett Lee that Brett sir started flirting even after retirement, then everyone starts laughing. In another promo video, After a while, Bachcha Yadav teaches Brett Lee the occasion when he can say "Oh Mai Re Mai" which Brett Lee also repeats in a funny accent. Later, Kapil asks Chris Gayle about his feeling when he got out at 27 runs by Brett Lee. After that Kapil Sharma team come one by one to entertain their guests. The episode ends here, so don't forget to watch the full episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on the Sony TV channel on the television.