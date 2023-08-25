Theresa Cook Death Reason? 72-year-old identified as first tourist victim of Maui Wildfires

In this article, we are going to talk about Theresa Cook. The name of Theresa Cook’s name spread like waves on the internet and created a huge controversy. Theresa Cook was identified as the first tourist victim of the Maui Wildfires Theresa Cook is described as 72-year-old. This article will help you to learn about the Theresa Cook and Maui Wildfires. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

According to the sources, a 72-year-old California woman has been identified as a California woman. She was also the victim of the Maui wildfires. As we know in early August 2023, a series of wildfires broke out in the U.S. state of Hawaii, predominantly on the island of Maui. There were a total of 112 people who lost their lives whereas 1,100 others missing in the town of Lahaina. In this heartful incident, 72-year-old Theresa Cook was also involved. This news is circulating all around the internet and people are very eager to know about Theresa Cook. Scroll down the page to know more.

Theresa Cook Death Reason?

Moreover, there are 21 victims have been identified by the authorities ies and they are informing the victim’s families whereas 22 other people also identified but their families’ information is still unknown. As per the Mauni Police reports, there were almost 115 people lost their lives, and searching is still ongoing. It is very difficult for the Maui police to identify the victim correctly. This tragedy left the entire world in shock. Further, there were almost 2,207 buildings were also destroyed and many families lost their loved ones in this tragedy.

Let’s discuss Theresa Cook in detail. As we earlier mentioned Theresa Cook was also the victim who lost her life in the wildfire. She was not the only one who lost her life, there were 11 people died. The search for other victims is still ongoing and many people were rescued from the wildfire. There are many people who are faced many people due wildfire and this tragedy reminds the safety and precautions that we have to follow while going outside. The Maui authority are doing their best to find the victim’s family. The Maui tragedy had a high impact on the people’s families.