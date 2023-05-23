Thiruvananthapuram: Massive Fire at KINFRA Park Warehouse, One Firefighter Dead

A horrifying case of massive fire has been reported from Thiruvananthapuram. The terrifying incident caused the loss of one fire official. The tragic death of the fire officer has shattered the fire team. It has been reported that a massive fire broke up in a drug warehouse at around 1.30 am on Tuesday morning. According to the sources, the fire officer was trapped in the debris of the wall and a portion of the burning wall fell on the officer that took the life of the officer. The fatal incident of fire started with a huge explosion. We are sharing with you the complete information about the tragic incident that claimed the life of a firefighter. Stay with us.

According to the reports, a major fire broke up in a warehouse of Kerala Medical Services Corporation at KINFRA park in Menamkulam. The fire broke up in the early morning on Tuesday. The fire blaze started from a section of chemicals with a powerful explosion. It is suspected that the bleaching powder might have caught fire as the section where the fire started was a storage part of the bleaching powder. The security guard of the warehouse called the police and the fire team. The fire reached the spot as early as possible. When the fire team was dousing the flames, a 32-year-old fireman suffered fatal injuries after a burning wall fell on him.

Thiruvananthapuram: Massive Fire

The firefighter identified as JS Renjith hailed from Attingal. He was a member of the Chakka unit of the state Fire and Rescue Services. It is suspected that the beam of the building fell upon him that crushed him. He was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. He was pulled with great difficulty as told by the officials but could not be saved. The fire officials told that he joined the force six years ago. The fire officials are devastated by his sudden untimely death.

Reports are claiming that the medicines are not destroyed as they were in a separate building. But the loss is estimated to be 1.5 crores. The whole area is filled with smelly smoke. The fire was doused after long hours of effort as per the reports. The family of the fire officer is shattered by his death. The ministers of the area are sending condolences to the family and assured of the help. In a similar case of a fire accident medicines and materials worth around Rs 8 crore were destroyed in Kollam. More information is awaited. Stay tuned.