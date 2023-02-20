Thomas Donahue Death Reason? Powerful Labor Envoy in Washington Passed Away at 94

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous American trade union leader Thomas Donahue has passed away recently. He worked as Secretary-Treasurer of the American Federation of Labor. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. Now his family, friends, and well-wishers are mourning his death on social media platforms. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Thomas Donahue was a labor organizer groomed by strong AFL-CIO leader George Meany as a top political strategist and who for decades pressed union priorities in White House meetings, congressional racer and trade policies, including a failed push to block a free trade pact with Mexico and Canada. He was also a president Emeritus from 1996 until his death. He was a very talented and respected person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Thomas Donahue Death Reason?

Thomas Donahue is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 18 February 2023 at a hospital in Washington. He died when he was 94 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet, many people have been very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he died due to complications of a fall. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

His wife Rachelle Horowitz stated her husband had many issues and was admitted to the hospital after a fall last week. He was born on 4 September 1928 in New York. He completed his graduation from Manhattan College in 1994 with a degree in labor relations. In 1997, he married Rachelle Horowitz. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened by his sudden death. Many people are very expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.