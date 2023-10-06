Thomas Muldrow Death Reason? Cut Master Butter Thomas Muldrow Passed Away

Recently there has been a piece of news on the internet in which it was told that a person named Thomas Muldrow has died. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. However, now after hearing this news, people have started asking many questions like when did Thomas Muldrow die? What was the cause of the death of Thomas Muldrow? Keeping all these things in mind, we have collected for you all the information related to the death of Thomas Muldrow. If you also want to know this news in depth, stay with us until the article’s end.

Before knowing about the death of Thomas Muldrow, let us tell you about Thomas Muldrow. Thomas Muldrow DJ Cutmaster Butter was a person who lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He made a huge contribution to the Philadelphia music scene. He was a responsible son, husband, brother and father. He has achieved a lot of progress in his life due to which he is an example for the people. He started his career with local radio station WDAS FM. But everyone has been disappointed with the recent news that Thomas Muldrow has passed away.

Thomas Muldrow Death Reason?

We know that this question must be running through your mind at this time when and for what reason did Thomas Muldrow die? Answering this question, let us tell you that he died on October 5, 2023. Even the news of his death was shared with great sadness by his daughter Kia Bell on her Facebook page. However, if we talk about the cause of his death, information has been received from the sources that DJ. Thomas Muldrow’s health condition was not special due to which he died. This time is very risky for his family because his family has lost the eldest member of their family forever.

The news of his death has come as a deep shock to his family as well as his loved ones. The news of Thomas Muldrow's death has now become a topic of discussion for the people, after reading which everyone is seen looking disappointed. Everyone is just praying that God rests the soul of Thomas Muldrow and gives courage to his family to fight this difficult time.