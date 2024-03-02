Three Dead in Road Mishap in Guntur District, CCTV Footage Video

Here, we are going to talk about the latest news about the terrible accident that happened on National Highway-16 near Etukuru in the Guntur district when a tractor hit a speeding car. The news of this crash is making headlines and running on the top of the internet sites where many users are showing their attention to know more. It is creating a buzz and raising various questions on internet sites. The authorities began an investigation after this crash incident and are on the way to fetch more about exactly what happened at the incident scene. Let’s continue your reading and don’t skip any line or word.

According to the reports and news, it was a rad crash incident that took place in the early hours of Friday 1 March 2024 in Etukuru village, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh and claimed the lives of three people. Some sources claim that four people were killed in this accident and three others suffered injuries. This incident occurred when a tractor hit a speeding car and this incident led to this fatal crash. This incident shocked the community and victims’ families are suffering from a difficult period. Swipe up this page and shift to the next paragraph of this article.

Three Dead in Road Mishap in Guntur District

After this incident, the locals informed the authorities and the deputies immediately arrived at the incident scene. When they arrived, they found three dead people, three injured, and a badly crashed car. The deceased have been identified as Garlapati Subbamma (50 years old) Garlapati Shyam (6 years old), Garlapati Pavani (19 years old), and a 60-year-old woman. It is reported all the deceased were from Mangalagiri town. On the other side, the victims were admitted to Government General Hospital (GGH), Guntur. Presently, no details have been shared about the victims and the investigation is ongoing. Scroll down this article and read on…

This crash news is running on the top of the internet sites and many social media users are sharing their reactions by commenting. The Prathipadu police registered a case and continued the investigation to uncover all the details. The injured are getting treatment for their injuries in the hospital and the investigation is underway. It was a road collision accident that took place on 2 March 2024 in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh in which three were killed and three sustained major injuries.