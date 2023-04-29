Three Injured After Car Crashes into Shop, Latest News, Photos, CCTV Videos

A piece of news is viral in which a car crashed into a shop. As the news went viral, people are looking for it to find out the matter. The news is from Kent in southeastern England. The news is viral as a car smashed into a shop in Royal Tunbridge Wells, a town in Kent. It has been reported that the accident injured three people. The incident horrified the marketplace with the sudden collision of the car with the shop. The CCTV footage is being viral on the internet and people are looking for it. Be with us to get the whole information about the incident.

The incident happened at Monson Road in Royal Tunbridge Wells. As the police officials received the information about the car crash, they immediately rushed to the accident site. A paramedical team also reached the accident spot. The terrifying incident occurred at 11.27 BST (British Summer Time) on April, 28. All three people were given first aid by the paramedic team. It has been reported that a Red Fiat 500 car smashed into the Black outdoor outlet at Monson Road. Kent police officials are investigating the cause of the crash by the car with the shop. The road was closed for some time after the mishappening occurred.

Three Injured After Car Crashes

In a previous case also a car crashed into the front of a cafe at Seaford, East Sussex in southeast England in December 2022. At that time also three people were badly injured including fractures. Unexpected incidents like this alarm people as anything can happen at any moment to your surprise. No more information has been revealed yet. People are making assumptions that the driver may be drunk as there was no crowd in the market at the time of the incident. The paramedic team informed that the three people met with minor injuries.

The images of the accident site which went viral reveal that the car rammed into a fashion outlet named Black. The Kent police vehicles can be seen in front of the showroom in the viral pics. The Kent police are investigating the probable causes of the accident as the fashion outlet has suffered a loss of property. These kinds of incidents scare people as there seems no definite reason for such strange incidents. We have sourced this much information yet and will be back to our viewers when we will get further updates about the incident. Stay tuned with us……………