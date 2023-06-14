Three Injured in firing incident in Japan’s Self-Defense in Japan’s Shifu

Recently the news has come on the internet that three people have been shot and left injured. This incident happened at the Ground Self-Defense Force range in Japan’s Shifu. Reportedly, the 18-year-old teenager was arrested on Wednesday. He is a member of the Japan Self Defence Force. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. Lots of people are very shocked and now they are searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned, an 18-year-old member of SDF was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting that resulted in at least one fatality, local media reported. The charged SDF member injured three other personnel with automatic weapon fire, killing one, public broadcast NHK reported, citing the defense ministry. Another report by NTV stated two of the victims were without vital signs. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated that the fatal incident took place at around 9 am at an SDF shooting range in Hino City in the central Japanese prefecture of Gifu.

Three Injured in firing incident

As an SDF spokesperson stated eight shots have been fired. The victims included a man in his 50s and two in their 20s, and there were no reports of civilian casualties, NHK stated.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated. The investigation of the incident is ongoing.