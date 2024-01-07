Three Killed in Road Accident in Tumakuru, CCTV Video Footgae

Good day, Today news has come stating that a road accident in Karnataka resulted in the tragic loss of three lives. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Three individuals from Tiptur, who were returning from Adi Chunchanagiri Math, tragically lost their lives in a road accident on Saturday night. The incident occurred near Turuvekere in the district when a speeding car collided with their motorcycle, as reported by the police on Sunday. Anil Kumar and Narasimha Murthy, both 21 years old, died at the scene, while 19-year-old Kavya succumbed to injuries in a hospital, according to the police.

In 2022, Karnataka, including its capital Bengaluru, witnessed a surge in road accidents, as per the recent report from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The number of road accidents in the state increased from 34,647 in 2021 to 39,762 in 2022. However, these figures still remained lower than those of 2018 and 2019 when Karnataka recorded over 40,000 accidents. Despite the rise in accidents, Karnataka has slipped from being the fourth-most accident-prone state to the fifth-most accident-prone state in 2022, contributing to 8.6% of all accidents nationwide.

In previous years, the state accounted for approximately 9% of road accidents in the country. Out of these accidents, 13,384 occurred on national highways in Karnataka. Nevertheless, despite a lower number of accidents compared to 2018 or 2019, 2022 has marked the highest count of road accident fatalities in the state. While fatalities remained at approximately 11,000 in 2018 and 2019, decreasing by 1,000 in each subsequent year, 2022 witnessed 11,702 deaths.

Among these, 4,164 occurred on national highways. The data also reveals that about 8,000 of the fatalities in 2022 took place in rural areas. Meanwhile, Bengaluru has experienced an uptick in accidents from 2021 to 2022, rising from 3,213 to 3,822. The city, with 772 deaths, ranks second only to Delhi (1,461 deaths) in terms of road accident fatalities in 2022. The Minister for Public Works, C.C. Patil, reported that a total of 9,857 individuals lost their lives in 36,100 road accidents in the State in 2022 (up to November). Providing a breakdown of accidents over the last three years in the Legislative Council, Mr. Patil stated that the number of fatalities in 34,647 road accidents in 2021 was 10,038. In 2020, 34,178 road accidents resulted in 9,760 lives lost, while the 40,658 road accidents in 2019 claimed 10,958 lives.