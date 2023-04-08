Three of Borivli Family Die in Goa Highway Accident CCTV Footage Explained!

We are living in the world of fast pace but that doesn’t means that we should take wrong decisions and our hurried actions get us in pain forever. We are feeling pain and grief sharing this news which happened on Goa Highway in the early morning today where two toddlers with their grandmother lost their life in a road accident. It is reported that the family was on their way to Devgarh district in Sindhudurg in their private vehicle. It is suspected that the father of the kids, who was driving might have dozed off and the car changed direction suddenly to the other side towards the opposite lane as there is no concrete median separating the lanes on the Goa highway. Sharing with you the whole incident.

The incident happened near Raigad district early Friday around 6.30 am on the Mumbai-Goa highway when the car collided with a tempo. Through sources, we get to know, that incident happened to the Tawade family of Borivali, Mumbai. Darshan Vijay Tawade with his wife Shweta, and children Rivan and Ritya along with his mother Vaishali was traveling in his car. They were going to their native place. Police officials have told that Darshan might be feeling sleepy and opted for the wrong way Adarsh Nagar colony at Indapur village near Mangaon.

Darshan Tawade who was 36 and his wife Shweta,34have been admitted to the Mangaon sub-district hospital. But the grandmother Vaishali Tawade, 72, and kids Rivan and Ritya have been declared brought dead at Mangaon sub-district hospital. It has been reported that the infant daughter was six months old and the boy was three years old. The car struck an oncoming truck which could not brake on time and smashed the car. An FIR has been registered against Darshan Tawade for rash and negligent driving causing the death of three people under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act. It’s more painful for the couple as they are completely shattered by the loss itself.

It is informed the police that the couple has been shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai. The family and loved ones are shocked by the loss. It is of concern that the accidents are in continuation on Mumbai- Goa national highway these days. A few days back also a massive accident occurred on this highway when nine people succumbed to injuries. As the saying "Better late than never" We should be alert and take rest if feeling sleepy during driving so that we can be saved from these types of mishappenings.