Three Students Returning From Malayatoor Pilgrimage Die in Car Accident Footage

A horrifying incident took over the life of three young students and left the other three critically injured on Sunday. The saddening news is from the Wayanad district of Kerala. The students were 19, 20 and 21 years of age only. The terrifying incident occurred when the car of the students fell off the road when they were returning after visiting a pilgrimage. The families of the accident victims are devastated by the incident. It has been reported that the students were returning from the pilgrimage centre at Malayatoor and the car fell in a ditch near Puzhamandi. We are sharing the whole news reported from Wayanad.

It has been reported that a group of youngsters were travelling from Malayatoor to Wayanad after visiting the Malyatoor Church. Malayatoor is situated in the Ernakulam district of Kerala which is around 250 kilometres from Wayanad. The incident took place around 6.30 pm when the car collided with an electric pole on the road and fell off the road. The collision was so high that the car fell into a deep ditch. As per the reports, the ditch was around 10ft deep. The incident happened on Kalpetta-Padinjarethara Road. People are shattered by the panic incident. As the car fell deep into a ditch, it took little time to rescue the victims and three of them died on the spot.

Three Students Returning From Malayatoor Pilgrimage

The deceased have been identified as Sneha Joseph (21), daughter of Joseph Puthenpurakkal and Mary (Sally) of Mankayam in Kasaragod’s Vellariku, Adon Besty (19) son of Bestie and Siji of Palathumkadavu and Jisna Mary Joseph (20)daughter of the late Joseph Kolakkal and Molly of Karikkottakary. It has been reported that four youngsters were from Kannur and two were from Kasaragod. The other three are admitted to Dr Moopen’s Medical College at Meppadi near Kalpetta. Reports also tell us that two injured victims are the siblings of two dead youngsters Sneha and Adon respectively.

All the students were undergraduate students of Don Bosco College at Kacherikadav in Iritty, Kannur. The police are investigating the case. It is suspected that car was at high speed and lost control after hitting the pole. The families are utterly shattered by the loss of the children. The other three are also in critical condition. A wave of grief has spread among friends and family. People are sending condolences to the family and praying for the youngsters. Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the victims. Stay updated with us……