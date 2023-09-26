Thrissur: Man Dies in Road Accident CCTV Video Footage Explained

Man dies in road accident in Thrissur. A fatal accident occurred near Guruvayur when a man was struck and killed by a tipper lorry. This incident occurred at approximately 9:30 am on a Monday. The victim has been recognized as Binu, a 40-year-old resident of Peringode near Koottanad in Palakkad district. As per witnesses, the accident occurred while Binu was attempting to pass the lorry on the Northern Bypass Road. Binu’s motorcycle collided with the tipper lorry, causing him to fall beneath the vehicle. Tragically, he was run over by the rear tires of the tipper lorry.





Despite being swiftly transported to a private hospital in Chavakkad, Binu was pronounced dead upon arrival. Chavakkad police arrived at the scene to conduct the necessary procedures. Following the postmortem examination, Binu’s remains will be released to his family members. The Minister for Public Works, C.C. Patil, reported that the State witnessed 36,100 road accidents in 2022 (up to November), resulting in a tragic toll of 9,857 lives lost.

The data for the number of accidents involving two-wheelers in Karnataka for 2021 was reported at 16,101 units, indicating a decrease from the previous year’s figure of 16,310 units in 2020. This data category, “Road Accidents: Karnataka: Two Wheelers: Number of Accidents,” is updated annually, spanning from December 2008 to 2021, with a total of 14 observations. The highest recorded value was 16,310 units in 2020, while the lowest was 10,588 units in 2012. This data is actively maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is available on CEIC.



Presenting accident statistics in the Legislative Council, Mr. Patil shared that in the past three years, the number of fatalities due to road accidents stood at 10,038 in 2021, 9,760 in 2020, and 10,958 in 2019, with corresponding accident figures of 34,647, 34,178, and 40,658 respectively. According to the latest report on Road Accidents in India-2021 from the National Crime Record Bureau, Karnataka recorded a total of 40,754 injuries and 10,038 fatalities in road accidents. Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of road accidents in the country, with 55,682 cases, followed by Karnataka.



Furthermore, a total of 942 dangerous locations, known as black spots, were identified across the State through the Planning and Road Asset Management Centre (PRAMC). Among these, 214 black spots fell under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, with 186 of them having completed safety improvement work. Efforts to address the remaining black spots are currently underway.