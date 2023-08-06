Thrissur Strikers vs Alleppey United Match Details: TSK vs APU Dream11 Prediction

Hello all the cricket match lovers, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two famous teams. This match is going to be played between Thrissur Strikers vs Alleppey United. Both teams are powerful and they always give their best to win the match. Now fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the TSK vs APU match and we will share it with you in this article.

Both have amazing players and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. This match will be interesting and entertaining. Thrissur Strikers will take on Alleppey United in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Cricket match lovers are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Thrissur Strikers vs Alleppey United Match Details

Team: Thrissur Strikers (TSK) vs Alleppey United (APU)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Day: Sunday

Date:6th August 2023

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Thrissur Strikers (TSK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Arun Geetha-John, 2. Shajahan Hamza Kunnath, 3. Bagins Jose(C), 4. Anu Thomas, 5. Asharaf Muniyoor(WK), 6. Irshad Kumbdaje, 7. Abdul Ramsheed (WK), 8. Aneesh Manikantan, 9. Muhammad Fairooz, 10. Shahabas Ibrahim, 11. Martin Jose

Alleppey United (APU) Possible Playing 11:1.Kalakattu Thomas-Jacob Panicker(WK), 2. Vijayan Modiyil Nanoo(C), 3. Anwar Abdul Rahim(WK), 4. Govindan Nair-Saji Balakrishnan, 5. Amalkrishnan Unnikrishnan Sreeja, 6. Ashif-Kizhu Valiparambil Saidhalavi, 7. GokulDas Kurup-Edachilath Kalarikal, 8. Ridhin Ramachandran, 9. Jolly Joseph, 10. Joshy Joseph Chackukalam, 11. Sojus Sebastian-Lykulam Varghese

Match Prediction: As per the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very talented and hardworking. They are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Thrissur Strikers vs Alleppey United on 6th August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. Now many people are inquisitive to know about the recent match result. Thrissur Strikers looks in good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.