Thrissur: Two Dead, Four Injured as Car Rams Tree CCTV Video Footage

Two dead, four injured as car rams tree in Thrissur. In the early hours of Thursday, a tragic incident occurred near Kaipamangalam, where a car carrying six youths collided with a tree, resulting in the loss of two lives and severe injuries to four others. The deceased individuals were identified as Abdul Haseeb (19), the son of Mathilakath Veettil Mohammed from Kaipamangalam Pallithanam, and Haris (19), the son of Kunnungal Abdul Rasaq.



According to the Kaipamangalam police, the accident took place at approximately 1 am along the Madani Kalam-Vanchippura stretch. The car was occupied by seven passengers, all of whom were friends. The group had attended a program celebrating Milad-Un-Nabi (Prophet Mohammed’s birthday) near Chalingad, which was located less than 2 kilometers from the accident site.

A police officer reported, “The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree by the roadside. Although all of them were quickly transported to a private hospital in Kodungallur, unfortunately, Haseeb and Harish didn’t survive.” The injured individuals include Abhay Krishna, Ananthu, and Arjun from Valappad, as well as Vishnu from Kaipamangalam.



In 2022, Kerala saw approximately 12 road accident-related fatalities each day, amounting to an average of five accidents occurring every hour throughout the year. This marked a troubling 32% increase in the number of accident cases and a 26% rise in total accident-related deaths compared to the previous year, 2021. These alarming statistics were disclosed in a government study titled ‘Road accidents in Kerala 2018-2022,’ shedding light on an ongoing concern. The study, which meticulously examined road accident cases reported in the state over five years, was prepared by a team led by A P Shojan, deputy director of Economics and Statistics in Ernakulam.



According to the report, between 2018 and 2022, Kerala recorded a total of 1,86,375 road accidents. These accidents claimed the lives of 19,468 individuals and inflicted injuries on 2,11,534 people. Shockingly, one out of every ten road accidents proved to be fatal, resulting in the death of one or more persons. The age group most severely affected was 18-45 years old, accounting for approximately 60.5% of the total accidental deaths.



In 2018, there were 40,181 accidents, resulting in 4,303 fatalities. The following year, 2019, witnessed an increase in accidents (41,111) and deaths (4,440). However, in 2020, there was a decline in accidents (27,877) and deaths (2,979) attributed to the COVID-19 lockdowns. These figures rose again in 2021 to 33,296 accidents and 3,429 deaths. In 2022, a concerning total of 43,910 road accidents were reported, leading to 4,317 fatalities.