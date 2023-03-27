Tiffany Guidry Arrested? Alleged Prostitutes linked to Nathan Millard’s Drug Death

An arrest has been made in the murder of a Georgia father Nathan Millard whose body was found in an abandoned Louisiana lot wrapped in a carpet. According to the latest reports, police arrested one ‘prostitute’ and still, they are hunting another suspect who is involved in the death of Nathan Millard. The arrested suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Tiffany Ann Guidry who was arrested on Friday, March 24, for unlawful disposal of remains. Now, the cops are looking for another suspect who has been also identified as 33-year-old Tabbetha Barner for prostitution and failure to seek assistance in Millard’s passing.

The reports say that Nathan’s body was discovered wrapped in plastic and a carpet off at the Baton Rouge highway. Along with this, the report says that he collapsed on March 6 due to an accidental overdose. He met two prostitutes before his death while he was looking for someone to make him feel better, including a girl who can take him to his room, as per an arrest warrant. Since the discovery of Nathan’s body was made, many people including individuals are paying tributes to him and giving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time.

Tiffany Guidry Arrested?

Nathan Millard was from Walton County, Georgia and was a father of four teenage boys and also a 7-year-old daughter. At the time of his death, he was on a business trip. Amber, his wife said that he FaceTimed her the night he died at the Louisiana State University basketball game. He never went back to the hotel after the basketball game and took drinks at the pub with her client. As per the investigation, he lost his life after partaking in prostitution and drugs.

Along with this, a man, Derrick Perkins has been arrested on charges of damage to property, three counts of access device fraud, and unauthorized use of the vehicle. It was identified that he allegedly used his debit card of Millard and also drove his 2004 Toyota Camry after stealing from near the crime scene. The drug dealer told the police that Millard was involved with almost 4 prostitutes the night he went missing. Perkins also told that he picked up Millard along with two prostitutes, referred to them as C and LM, and drove them around. Many more details has not been shared by the police but they are looking for another suspect in this case.