TIJ vs UNAM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Mexican League Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Mexican League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams Tijuana (TIJ) and another team is Pumas UNAM (UNAM). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 08:40 pm on Saturday 1 July 2023 this match is going to take place at Estadio Caliente Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and the fans are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so here we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more in this article.

Both teams had played multiple head-to-head matches in the previous matches of this tournament. Lots of fans are excited to watch this upcoming match. Both teams have the best and strong players in their teams. Both teams gave their best and won the heart of the fans and viewers. It is said that this upcoming match is a banging match for this team both team players will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming football match.

TIJ vs UNAM (Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM) Match Details

Match: Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM

Tournament: Mexican League

Date: Saturday, 1st July 2023

Time: 08:40 am

Venue: Estadio Caliente

TIJ vs UNAM (Tijuana vs Pumas UNAM) Starting IXs

Tijuana (TIJ) Possible Starting 11 1. Jose-Antonio Rodriguez, 2. Ismael Govea, 3. Nicolas Diaz, 4. Rodrigo Godinez, 5. Lisandro Lopez, 6. Francisco Contreras, 7. Federico Lertora, 8. Carlos Valenzuela, 9. Alexis Canelo, 10. Braian Romero, 11. Lucas Cavallini

Pumas UNAM (UNAM) Possible Starting 11 1. Julio Gonzalez, 2. Nicolas Freire, 3. Arturo Ortiz, 4. Jose Caicedo, 5. Adrian Aldrete, 6. Carlos Gutierrez-II, 7. Higor Meritao, 8. Cesar Huerta, 9. Ulises Rivas, 10. Juan Dinenno, 11. Eduardo Salvio

According to the reports, There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give their best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.