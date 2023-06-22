TikTok Star Britney Joy and Her Mom Killed in Car Crash CCTV Footage

The breaking news is coming that a very well-known Tik Tok star Britney Joy and her mother died in a tragic crash. His demise news left entire social media in shock. Currently, this news is on the top of social media headlines and getting a lot of attention. Her fans are getting a shock after hearing about her demise news. She was a very famous social media star. Her fans are searching for this news in huge quantities. This was a very unexpected death of Britney Joy and her mother Sherie Smith. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a very famous social media star Britney Joy and her mother Sherie Smith died in a serious crash. She was a very popular Tik Tok star. Her real name was Britney Murphy. She was recognized as a victim of a car crash. Her mother was also killed in this crash. Britney Murphy was only 35 years old and her mother was only 60 years old. The tragic death of a Tik Tok star and her mother on Juneteenth has left fans shocked.

TikTok Star Britney Joy Killed in Car Crash

Further, both were on their way to a Juneteenth celebration at Emancipation Park in Houston, Texas. Their car was reportedly hit by a truck. The accident happened on June 19, Monday. Tiffany Smith Cofield, the sister of 35-year-old Murphy and the daughter of Smith, spoke about the crash during an interview with ABC 13’s KTRK, where she revealed the pair were on their way to Emancipation Park for a Juneteenth event, after just leaving Cofield’s house when the accident occurred. As per reports, Britney Murphy’s car was reportedly hit by a truck. She hailed from Southern California and was currently residing in Houston, Texas.

She is a very famous Tik Tok star. She has over 400k followers on her Tik Tok account. She gained followers in just four months. She has received around 12.7 million likes on her Tik Tok videos. Her last video before her death gained 3.8 million views and more than 16, 000 comments in a day on Tik Tok. Minutes before her death on June 19, she had shared a clip about the Juneteenth holiday on her social media account. The clip shows her out of bed in the early morning and letting the house for some work, and suddenly coming with a cup of wine and getting on her couch.