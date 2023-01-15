TikTok Star Grandma Holla aka Helen Davis Died Aged 97, Obituary & Funeral Details:- One of the oldest TikTok stars who is popular as Grandma Holla aka Helen Davis sadly passed away at the age of 97. Yes, the popular TikTok celebrity has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. It is hard to accept that Grandma Holla is no more between us. Since the news of her passing was confirmed, her known ones are paying tributes and given deep condolence to her family. Unfortunately, the lose of Grandma Holla has shocked the community who loved to watch her interesting videos on the TikTok platform. If you want to know more about her, keep reading this article.

Fans are paying tribute to her on Facebook and one of her followers wrote,” Rest in Heaven Grandma Holla. What a Joy and Blessing it’s been to grace us with your presence through social media! Felt like we knew you in real life!! We thank Chelle & the rest of ur family for sharing you with us!! You will truly be missed”. Along with the remembrance, the account administrator also shared a picture of Grandma who is laying down on her bed covered with a blanket. While, another one wrote,” We already miss you Grandma Holla”.

Who Was Grandma Holla aka Helen Davis?

Grandma Holla who is also known as Helen Davis was a famous TikTok star on the platform and widely known for her hilarious comments and for speaking her mind out in her videos. Before capturing the attention of the fans, Grandma Holla had a minimum social media following. Her loving Grand-daughter started to record her videos and post them on her social media account.

Later, she gained the attention of the fans after R&B singer Toni Braxton shared one of her videos on social media. After this, Holla’s followers got an amazing boost and gained a huge number of fans across the country. She had more than a million of followers. At the time of her death, she was 96 years old. Before some days, the rumors started to spread on social media that Holla is no more but later, the Facebook tributes confirmed the unfortunate passing of the Grandma.

Well, the cause of her death has not been disclosed yet but the sources says that she died due to her age-related health issues. We are deeply saddened by the passing of the beautiful TikTok star. May her soul rest in peace. #RIPGrandmaHolla.