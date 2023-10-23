Tilak Nagar: Delhi Cops Probe Human Trafficking Angle In Swiss Woman’s Grisly Murder

The investigation into the homicide of a Swiss national in Delhi is currently examining whether there is any involvement of human trafficking in the incident, according to sources from the Delhi Police. On Friday, the body of a thirty-year-old woman, Nina Berger, was discovered in Tilak Nagar in West Delhi. The suspect, Gurpreet Singh who had invited Nina to India and then allegedly throttled her, has been apprehended. To know more about this incident. Then you have to read the article carefully. So, read it carefully.
It has been reported that photographs and contact details of female acquaintances have been discovered on Singh's mobile device. During a subsequent search of Singh's residence, police discovered an undisclosed sum of cash, amounting to two and a half crore rupees. Additionally, a large sum of money was found in Singh's bank account. At the same time, three firearms, a variety of ammunition, twelve SIM cards, and four cell phones were discovered during the search. Police have informed other investigative bodies to further expand their investigation.
Delhi Cops Probe Human Trafficking Angle
According to sources, Singh is using a car purchased using a sex worker's Aadhaar card. Police are now investigating whether he is involved in trafficking. The source said, "Singh told police that he got in touch with Nina through the Omegle chat app. He kept in touch with her in Switzerland and visited her several times. He told police that he was going to marry Nina but he suspected her of having an affair. He invited her to India and killed her," the source said, adding that the body was dumped on the road.
