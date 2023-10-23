Tilak Nagar: Delhi Cops Probe Human Trafficking Angle In Swiss Woman’s Grisly Murder

The investigation into the homicide of a Swiss national in Delhi is currently examining whether there is any involvement of human trafficking in the incident, according to sources from the Delhi Police. On Friday, the body of a thirty-year-old woman, Nina Berger, was discovered in Tilak Nagar in West Delhi. The suspect, Gurpreet Singh who had invited Nina to India and then allegedly throttled her, has been apprehended. To know more about this incident. Then you have to read the article carefully. So, read it carefully.

It has been reported that photographs and contact details of female acquaintances have been discovered on Singh's mobile device. During a subsequent search of Singh's residence, police discovered an undisclosed sum of cash, amounting to two and a half crore rupees. Additionally, a large sum of money was found in Singh's bank account. At the same time, three firearms, a variety of ammunition, twelve SIM cards, and four cell phones were discovered during the search. Police have informed other investigative bodies to further expand their investigation.

Delhi Cops Probe Human Trafficking Angle