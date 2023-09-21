Tim Greenwood Cause of Death? KNX News Traffic Reporter Tim Greenwood Passed Away

Tim Greenwood passed away over this weekend and his death news made headlines on the internet sites. He was a helpful traffic reporter and he guided drivers on the roads of Southern California during weekends. His unexpected death is creating a buzz on the internet and many of his loved ones are in deep sorrow. He co-founded Sky Merchant with his friend over four decades ago in Denver. His death news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and social media where many users are arsing various queries, so let’s know every single piece about his death.

According to the exclusive reports, his death news was announced by his family and he died at the age of 63 years. Sadly, he passed away on Monday 18 September 2023 and he died due to a fatal heart attack. He struggles with his health problems and the journalism community is shocked by his passing. His death news spread over the internet and many are pouring his loss. His death was the result of a heart attack. He won a traffic reporter award and now his death is circulating on the internet. Scroll down to know more about himself and his funeral.

Tim Greenwood Cause of Death?

He was a traffic reporter from Denver, Colorado, but had lived in Los Angeles, California for a long period of time. He also worked as a producer for live TV shows and worked at the New York Film Academy. He faced many challenges in his life and achieved so much during his career. He studied at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, and he also worked in the live telecast of the Independence Day celebration in Los Angeles. He had a cheerful and funny personality that was most liked by his nearby people. His family is suffering from a great loss and expressing their sadness.

He began his career journey as a journalist at WTOG-TV in Florida in 1991. He also worked as a fill-in anchor and weatherman and later, he began working as a producer at the Home Shopping Network. He became a traffic reporter in 1999 and now his death news broke the hearts of his loved ones. He was survived by his family members and now they are mourning his passing. He struggled hard and was a respected figure in his area. His family will share his funeral and obituary arrangements later the day and we will update our article after fetching more details.