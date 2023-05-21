It is very hard and painful to announce that Shireta Rogers has passed away. She was the beloved wife of pastor and singer Tim Rogers. Shireta Rogers is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 46. Recently the news has come on the internet and it circulated on the social media platforms. Her sudden death many people in shock and pain as no one thought that she would lose her life at a young age. Now people must be very curious to know about her and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tim Rogers’s Wife Shireta Rogers Cause of Death?

On the basis of the report, there is no information about her cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by her family. Currently, her passing news is circulated on social media and now fans want to know about her funeral ceremony. Reportedly, her funeral ceremony happened in her honor at the Chickasaw Arena in Blytheville, Arkansas, on Saturday 20 May 2023. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platforms. May Shireta Rogers’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.

Shireta Rogers was a very amazing lady who was known for her kind nature. She got married to Tim Rogers who is a very famous pastor and singer. The couple was married for over 25 years. She loves to spend her free time with her family and friends. Currently, there is no information about Shireta Rogers as it has been not disclosed yet. Now we are trying to get information about Shireta Rogers and her family if we will get any information then we will update you soon. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gospel singer Tim Rogers’s wife Shireta Rogers is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath at the age of 46. Her sudden death has been confirmed by the pastor’s sister posted a video on Facebook. Since the news came on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.