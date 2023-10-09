Tim Shelton Cause of Death? Memphis Pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church, Dies

How Did Tim Shelton Die? Know More About His Death During the Iron Man Race at Shelby Farms on Saturday, a devastating event unfolded as Tim Shelton, a beloved pastor from Bellevue Baptist Church, experienced a cardiac arrest while swimming. Sadly, he succumbed to this tragedy on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at Baptist East. Pastor Tim held a special place in the hearts of the community, and his loss leaves an immense void that will be deeply mourned by everyone.

Tim Shelton, originally hailing from Johnson City, Tennessee, later made Memphis, Tennessee his home, where he dedicated his time and efforts to Bellevue Baptist Church. He pursued his educational journey at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary and the University of Tennessee, proudly graduating from Science Hill High School. In his personal life, he found great happiness in his marriage to Susan Stephens Shelton, and together, they raised five sons. Tim was widely acknowledged for his unwavering kindness and boundless compassion. Recognized as one of the most diligent individuals, he wholeheartedly invested himself in all his endeavors, leaving a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path.

Tim Shelton Cause of Death?

As per reports, Tim Shelton suffered a cardiac arrest during his participation in the Iron Man race at Shelby Farms on Saturday, October 7th. He was promptly transported to the hospital and placed on a ventilator. Tragically, Tim passed away on Sunday morning. According to a close source, the heart-wrenching incident occurred while he was in the water, and it took a harrowing 30 minutes for medical responders to successfully restore his heartbeat.



In the wake of Tim Shelton’s heartbreaking demise, an outpouring of condolences and support has been extended to his family. BPC Performance Coaching expressed their heartfelt condolences and unwavering support during this challenging period through a post on their Facebook page. Before departing from the pre-race meeting, his final inquiry was about the number of athletes participating, as he and his congregation wished to offer prayers for the safety of all the athletes. Today, we kindly request that you join us in offering prayers for his family and dear ones as they navigate through this challenging period.



