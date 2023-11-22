Tim Stokes Cause of Death? Retired Sgt. Tim Stokes Passed Away at the age of 65

On Tuesday, 21 November 2023, Louisville community members mourned the passing of retired Louisville Metro Police Officer Tim Stokes. After a brave battle with Pancreatic Cancer, Tim passed away at the age of 65. Tim Stokes leaves behind a trail of service and commitment that his colleagues and friends will cherish for years to come. Let’s continue with the reading of this article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident. So, read it carefully.

Tim Stokes served and protected the Louisville community for more than 20 years as a Louisville Metro Police Officer. During his time on the force, he was renowned for his dedication to law enforcement and the well-being of those he protected. He was well respected by his colleagues and held in high regard for his service to the department as a whole. Throughout his career, Tim Stokes was a law enforcement officer who was dedicated to enforcing the laws and protecting the citizens of Louisville. He was held in high regard by his colleagues as a law enforcement officer.

Tim Stokes Cause of Death?

Following his retirement from the force, Tim faced a new battle when pancreatic cancer was diagnosed. Despite the challenges that came his way, he fought the disease with courage and strength, supported by his loving family and community. Tim Stokes will forever be remembered for his bravery and dedication as a dedicated police officer, as well as his fight against cancer. He will be remembered for his selflessness, his bravery, and his dedication to public service, which will serve as a beacon of inspiration to those who knew him best. Tim Stokes leaves a legacy of compassion and courage that will live on in the lives of all those he touched.