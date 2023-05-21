Timothy Keller Net Worth 2023: Look At Tim Keller Salary And Career Earning

Recently the name Timothy Keller has come on the internet and this news trending on social networking sites. Now many people have been searching for Timothy Keller’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and his lifestyle. In this article, we will discuss Timothy Keller. On the basis of the report, Timothy Keller was a very well-known American theologian, Neo Calvinist Pastor, and Christain apologist. He was a very respected chairman and co-founder of Redeemer City to City. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Timothy Keller made a lot of money as a preacher, and many websites say that his net worth was between $1 million and $5 million. Timothy James Keller was the founding of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City. He was also a writer who wrote many books including the New York Times bestselling book named The Prodigal God: Recovering the Heart of the Christian Faith. In 2008, he published his first book since his 1989 report to his denomination on diaconal ministries, Ministries of Mercy. Redeemer City to City is a church planting organization co-founded by Keller in 2001.

Timothy Keller was born on 23 September 1950 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States. He completed his education at Bucknell University where he achieved a B.A degree in 1972. Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary M.Div in 1975. After that, he received his D.Min in 1981 from Westminster Theological Seminary.

Keller passed away on 19 May 2023 at the age of 72 after a long fight with pancreatic cancer.