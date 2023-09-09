Tirhani Mabasa Cause of Death? EX-SABC NEWS Weathercaster Passed Away, Obituary

Recently a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Tirhani Mabasa has died. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as the news of Tirhani Mabasa’s death went viral on the internet, people became curious to know about Tirhani Mabasa’s death. Due to this, people have started asking many questions as to how Tirhani Mabasa died. When did Tirhani Mabasa die? Was she suffering from a prolonged illness that led to her death many more questions. We have brought answers to all the questions for you. If you also want to know about the death of Tirhani Mabasa, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Before telling about the death of Tirhani Mabasa, we want to tell you some things about Tirhani Mabasa like who is Tirhani Mabasa. Tirhani Mabasa was a very talented lady who ruled the hearts of people due to her talent i.e. singing. She had a dream since childhood that she would grow up to become a very good singer and she showed her hard work by making this dream come true. She had fascinated his fans with her melodious songs. Talking about her songs, she sings many songs like Va Tsaka Hey came in 2017, followed by Giyani, Tshwani, Ka Xidzumbe, Vamaseve, Wa Mbilu, Tete, and many more songs.

Tirhani Mabasa Cause of Death?

But now the question arises whether Tirhani Mabasa died. Tirhani Mabasa was not only a musical artist but she also contributed to SABC TV News as an anchor. It is being told that Tirhani Mabasa left this world on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at the age of 51. Along with her family, her colleagues and her loved ones have also been deeply shocked by her death. No one had thought that Tirhani Mabasa would leave everyone like this.

We know that you are also very worried to know the reason for Tirhani Mabasa’s death. According to the current report, Tirhani Mabasa’s family has not yet revealed the reason for his death because her family is going through a very difficult time at this time. But he will be buried in Giyani on Sunday and a service will also be held in her memory at the Shilumani Hotel in Giyani at 7 am. We all are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Tirhani Mabasa. We pray that God rests the soul of Tirhani Mabasa and gives strength to her family to fight this difficult time.