Tiruvannamalai: Seven Men Killed in Accident Near Chengam, Latest News

2 days ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a piece of disheartening news has come stating a Fatal Collision in Tamil Nadu Claims Seven Lives as Car Collides with Bus. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. At the accident scene, five individuals were discovered deceased, while two more were pronounced brought dead upon their arrival at the government hospital in Tiruvannamalai. A tragic accident occurred when a car carrying seven men collided head-on with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus on the Tindivanam-Krishnagiri National Highway in Tiruvannamalai district.

Seven Men Killed in Accident Near Chengam

Police reported the incident on Tuesday, which resulted in the loss of all seven lives in the car. The accident caused disruptions in the traffic flow on the route for over an hour, requiring a team of traffic police officers to manage the congestion. The Chengam police in Tiruvannamalai have filed a case in connection with the incident. The victims were employed at a gum factory near Hosur town in Krishnagiri district. They were returning to Tamil Nadu after spending a long weekend in the Puducherry union territory.

Seven Men Killed in an Accident Near Chengam

The state government bus was en route to Bengaluru, Karnataka. A police officer explained that the collision transpired when the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle. The accident happened after 9:20 pm on Monday night, with other motorists promptly notifying the police about the incident. The SUV involved in the collision was severely damaged. Police officers, along with fire and rescue personnel, as well as local residents, assisted in recovering the bodies. A video of the accident circulated on social media, depicting the efforts of police and locals in rescuing the victims. At the scene of the accident, five individuals were discovered deceased, while two others were pronounced brought dead upon arrival at the government hospital in Tiruvannamalai.

Among the victims, four were from Assam, identified as Kuncha Rai (24), Narayan Sethi (35), Bhinmal Tirth (28), B Dallu (26), and V Nicholas (22). Additionally, Puneeth Kumar (23) and G Kamaraj (29) were residents of Krishnagiri district. Four other passengers sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the government hospital. As per Greater Chennai Police records, until October 18, 2022, there were 417 reported fatalities, compared to 400 during the same period this year. However, the count of non-fatal accidents increased. In the previous year, there were 2,772 non-fatal accidents, whereas this year, that number rose to 3,012.

