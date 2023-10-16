Tiruvannamalai: Two Children Among 7 Killed In Road Accident In Tamil Nadu’s

Good Day Readers, Today a miserable news has come from Tamil Nadu reported a road accident which took life of 7 innocent people. Stay with this article to unravel this news. A tragic road accident occurred on the Pakkiripalayam bypass road near Chengam in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district, where seven family members, including two children, lost their lives after a collision between a car they were traveling in and a lorry. The sole survivor is a woman who is currently receiving medical treatment at the government hospital in Tiruvannamalai. Sathish, who was among the deceased, hailed from Tumkur in Karnataka. He, along with his wife, two children, two brothers-in-law, and parents-in-law, had visited the Angalaparameswari temple in Melmalayanur, located in Villupuram district. They were on their way back to Bengaluru in the car when a tragic head-on collision with a lorry occurred on the Pakkiripalayam bypass road, resulting in the loss of seven lives out of the eight passengers.





Upon the accident, nearby residents swiftly arrived at the scene, attempting to assist the victims. However, due to the severe damage to the car, retrieving the bodies became a challenging endeavor. Once the police arrived, they used mechanical equipment to recover the bodies. Inside the vehicle, the sole survivor was C Kaviya, Sathish’s wife, who was battling for her life. Without delay, Kaviya received rescue and was promptly transported to the government hospital in Tiruvannamalai.

Two Children Among 7 Killed In Road Accident

The Chengam police initiated legal proceedings and are currently conducting an investigation. They are actively gathering information about the deceased from their respective relatives. In the meantime, in response to the tragic event, Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and declared a compensation of Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia for the families of the deceased, along with Rs 1 lakh for Kaviya, who is currently receiving medical treatment.



According to provisional data from the Tamil Nadu transport department, state and national highways within the state were responsible for the tragic loss of 12,032 lives from January 1 to December 31, 2022. This marked an increase from the 10,373 road accident fatalities in 2021 and accounted for a significant 68% of the 17,473 road accident-related deaths reported last year. The disproportionately high number of deaths on these highways is notable, especially when considering that state highways make up only 15.9% (11,279 km) and national highways 9.3% (6,606 km) of Tamil Nadu’s road network, excluding panchayat union and village roads. In the larger context, the toll on human lives due to road accidents in Tamil Nadu has been devastating, with over one lakh lives lost and 1.5 lakh people left with severe injuries between 2017 and 2022. Many of these accidents have resulted in temporary or permanent disabilities among the victims, and the daily average fatality count stands at 48. After reconciling accident data, records have been updated to include more than 22,000 additional deaths between 2017 and 2020.