Tiverton: Four Cars Crash, One Flips Over on Route 24 CCTV Video Footage

There is a shocking piece of news coming out related to a terrible car incident. Yes, you heard right a collision happened on Route 24 South in Tiverton on Sunday afternoon in which a total of four cars were involved. It is shared that this crash was terrible and the news of this accident is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. There are some pictures were also shared on the internet and an investigation is also ongoing. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident and also talk about the investigation.

According to the reports, there were four cars involved in this accident. One car of the other collided cars rolled over and it was a horrifying moment. This incident occurred on Sunday afternoon 3 September 2023 on Route 24 South in Tiverton. After getting reports about this incident, police immediately reached the incident place. It is shared in the statement of Tiverton Fire Fighter’s IAFF Local 1703 that “Presently, no was injured or suffering and was critically status after getting involved in this crash”. Lots of information is still to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Tiverton: Four Cars Crash

The news about this crash incident was shared online through a post and this post was shared by Tiverton Fire Fighter’s IAFF Local 1703 on Twitter. They also shared a message and some pictures about this incident which are running in the trends of various social media pages. A picture was shared on Twitter that shows a vehicle flipped completely and it went viral in a short time period. It is also shared by Acting Sargent Moreira of Tiverton’s Police Department that the rolled car had been trying to merge into the high-speed lane. There is no information has been shared related to the people who were involved in this crash.

After this crash incident, police reached the incident place and began an investigation. Many people are sharing their reactions to this video by commenting online. Presently, no details have been shared about those people who were traveling in the four collided vehicles and there is no one charged at the time. The reason behind this accident is still unknown and no details have been mentioned yet.