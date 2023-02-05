TKSS The Kapil Sharma Show Guests 5th Feb 2023 Episode Shehzada Cast Grace The Show

Hello friends, here we are sharing a written update on the Kapil Sharma Show. This show is one of the best comedy shows. This show is back with another season and it has been running well with great TRP on television. Once again Kapil Sharma and his team are back to entertain their fans with another season. This show comes on the Sony TV channel on Saturday and Sunday. This show gained huge attention from the people and now people don’t want to skip any single episode of the show. Here we have more information about the show and we will share it with you in this article.

As we all know, Today is Sunday and The Kapil Sharma Show fans have been waiting for today’s episode as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing with Kapil Sharma and his team. This show is entertaining its fans for a long time. Today you will see the Shehzada team members on the Kapil Sharma Show team. They are coming to promote their movie Shehzada. So today’s episode will be very amazing and special with the Shehzada cast. If we talk about the previous episode of the show then it was very entertaining and outstanding with Shark Tank. Scroll down the page for more information about the show.

Today you will see special guests are the famous team of Shahzaada film. The episode starts with a host of the show Kapil Sharam welcoming guests including Kirti Sanon, Kartik Aryan, Ronit Roy and Rajpal Yadav. Kirti Sanon and Kartik Aryan come on the stage and they perform on Munda Shona hu Main Kudi Tu Crore di. Then Kapil says to Kirti that she is looking beautiful then Kirti says first come up with a new line as the same line you speak to everyone. Then Kapil says after me you look good with Kartik after Me then everyone laughs.

As per the other promo video, Bhuri AKA Sumona will come and asks Kapil why he has installed locks on her kitchen jar to which Kapil replies very acidly that he can’t put locks on her family’s mouths, therefore, he has to put them on the jars. Bhuri becomes offended and complains to guests that all Kapil is good at is talking. So don’t forget to watch the full episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on the Sony TV channel. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.