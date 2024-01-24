TNZ vs CNG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tanzania vs DR Congo African Cup of Nations

Today, we have news for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches. The African Cup of Nations League is going to play their next football match and it will be played between the teams Tanzania (TNZ) and the opponent team DR Congo (CNG). Many are waiting for this match and expressing their reactions to watch this upcoming match. It will be played at 01:30 am on Thursday 25 January 2024 at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Football Stadium located in Korhogo, Ivory Coast. Several details remain to share about this upcoming match such as teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and more, so keep reading.

If we talk about the points table, both teams played their best in the last matches and received good responses from viewers. Both teams have played two matches in this league and now going to play their first face-to-face match. Tanzania has received an unwell response by facing one draw, or one loss and the team is currently ranked in the last on the points table. On the other side, DR Congo has faced two draws in the last matches of this league, and the team is currently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. It will be a banging match and both teams will perform their best until the end.

TNZ vs CNG (Tanzania vs DR Congo) Match Details

Match: Tanzania vs DR Congo (TNZ vs CNG)

Tournament: African Cup of Nations

Date: Thursday, 25th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

TNZ vs CNG (Tanzania vs DR Congo) Starting 11

Tanzania (TNZ) Possible Starting 11 1.Aishi Manula, 2. Bakari Mwamnyeto, 3. Haji Mnoga, 4. Ibrahim Baka, 5. Mohamed Hussein, 6. Feisal Salum, 7. Himid Mao, 8. Mzamiru Yassin, 9. Mbwana Samatta, 10. Saimon Msuva, 11. Kibu Denis