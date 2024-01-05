Tokyo Airport Collision: 5 Dead as JAL Airliner Crashes into Quake Aid Plane

Today, we are going to share the details of the devasting incident that shocked the aviation industry and the news of this incident is rapidly running in the top of news channels. It is reported that a total of five people lost their lives in this incident and the plane carries 379 passengers. This news is creating a great buzz over the internet and attracting the attention of people. Several queries have been raised over the internet sites and many reaching the online platforms to know more. Let’s continue your reading to know more about the excat circumstances surrounding this incident, so read it completely.

Reportedly, a Japan Airlines (JAL) aircraft collided with a Coast Guard plane in which a JAL Airbus A350 airliner was also involved. It was a collision incident that happened when a Japan Airlines plane collided with an earthquake relief aircraft and burst into flames on landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. This incident took place on Tuesday 2 January 2024 at the Haneda airport located in Tokyo, Japan. The quick response of airport staff ensured the safe evacuation of all 379 people aboard the JAL airliner, but the crew of the smaller plane was not so lucky. Swipe up this page and continue your reading…

It was a fatal collision that occurred when a JAL Airbus A350 airliner collided with a coast guard plane on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. The Coast Guard aircraft was preparing to deliver aid to the earthquake area and the violent collision caused the JAL aircraft to skid off the road and burst into flames. There are many videos and pictures shared about this incident that show a plane burning brutally and the flames touching the sky. In this incident, five people lost their lives and they were identified as the crew members who were on the Coast Guard plane. Keep reading…

Despite the catastrophic conditions, the prompt response of the airport emergency services ensured that all 379 passengers and crew on board the JAL aircraft were evacuated safely. However, the six crew members of the small aircraft were less fortunate. Further, five members passed away in a fatal accident that marked a grim day for Japan’s aviation industry. There is an investigation that has also been ongoing related to this fatal incident and still, many questions remain unclear. Our sources are on the way to gather more details and we will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.