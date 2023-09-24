TOL vs AME Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Toluca vs America Mexican League

Hello football lovers, the Mexican League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Toluca (TOL) and another team America (AME). This upcoming football match will begin at 11:30 pm on Sunday 24 September 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Likewise you, many are waiting for this football match and here we are going to all the details related to this match, so read completely.

Both of the teams had played multiple head-to-head matches and now going to play once again a head-to-head match. Toluca had played a total of eight matches and faced three wins, three draws, or two losses. TOL ranked in the 9th place of the points table and had given good gameplay in this league. On the other side, America had also played a total of eight matches and faced five wins, two losses, or one draw. AME ranked in the 3rd place of the points table of this league. Both teams will give their best and until the end of this match.

TOL vs AME (Toluca vs America) Match Details

Match: Toluca vs America (TOL vs AME)

Tournament: Mexican League

Date: Sunday, 24th September 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

TOL vs AME Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez

TOL vs AME (Toluca vs America) Starting 11

Toluca (TOL) Possible Starting 11 1.Tiago Volpi, 2. Valber Huerta, 3. Andres Mosquera, 4. Brian Garcia, 5. Maximiliano Araujo, 6. Marcel Ruiz, 7. Jean Meneses, 8. Jesus Ricardo-Angulo, 9. Juan Chonteco Dominguez, 10. Robert Morales, 11. Pedro Raul