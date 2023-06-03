Toll in Odisha Train Tragedy Reaches 290, Many Still trapped; Army Joins Rescue Operations

Today the whole country is mourning the deaths of around 300 people in the Orissa train mishap. The shattering news has created a wave of grief across the country. The accident was so horrific that it feels scary to imagine the tragic accident. The images recovered from the accident site are heartbreaking. The number of injured people is around 900 now as per the reports. The fatal accident occurred when Coromandal Express collided with the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a Goods train. The traumatic incident has left the country in tears. The videos flashing on the media channels are horrific. High-level rescue operations are ongoing. We are sharing our detailed report. Go through that.

The deadly crash occurred at around 7 pm when about 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar- Chennai Coromandel Express derailed and fell on the opposite track. The incident took place near Baleswar. It is suspected that a goods train was coming from the opposite side that collided with the derailed coaches and consequently the other train Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express that was approaching collided with the derailed coaches. The collision took place near Bahanga railway station. Various rescue teams including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), several fire units and ambulances are in action under the supervision of the Army.

Toll in Odisha Train Tragedy Reaches 290, Many Still trapped

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnayak has declared one day of state mourning on Saturday. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is monitoring the situation. PM Modi has called a high-level meeting to review the situation. Balasore district is about 250 kilometres south of Kolkata and around 170 km north of Bhuvneshver. Chief Minister Naveen Patnayak visited the site and also on his visits to the district hospital to meet the injured victims. The railway ministry has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for severely injured and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.

The surviving people are sharing their frightening experiences. They told how they were falling on each other with screaming all around. Villagers and locals rushed to the accident site after hearing a huge collision sound. The surviving people are sending their heartful gratitude to the village people who rushed instantaneously. Many chief ministers and other ministers are reaching Balasore to check out the recent situation. People are sending condolences and tributes to the deceased people. Many helpline numbers have been shared. More than 200 ambulances and Around 50 mobile health teams have been deployed in the rescue operations. The identified bodies have been handed over to their relatives. The saddening incident has made the whole country in deep sorrow. Our heartfelt condolences are with the families of the deceased people.