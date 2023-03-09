Tom Jackson Death Reason? Queer Eye Star Tom Jackson Passed Away at 63, Wiki-Bio

It is very hard to announce that Tom Jackson has passed away at the age of 63. He was a member of the Queer Eye. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday at the age of 63. Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness have been mourning the loss of Tom Jackson. Since his passing news went out his fans are very saddened and shaken. Now many people are very curious to know about t Tom Jackson and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tom Jackson was a star who worked in the Netflix reality series Queer Eye which stars a team of specialists in areas such as grooming, fashion, design, and civilization. He always helped people to improve their lives in many ways. He was a heterosexual person who emerged in 2018 on the Netflix show’s debut episode. Later he started his new career in Cartersville, Georgia, operating a dump truck for Taylor Transport. He was a kind person who earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Tom Jackson Death Reason?

Thomas Leon Jackson is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 3 March 2023, Friday when he was 63 years old. Queer Eye’s social media accounts have confirmed Jackson’s death. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. On the basis of the report, he died after a battle with metastatic adenocarcinoma, a gland cancer and cancer spread to other parts of the body. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Tom Jackson was born on 20 December 1959 in Ashland, Kentucky. He was better known as Tom. He was the beloved son of Thomas Jackson and Sue Ann Ransdell Jackson. He spent several years working for Federal Express. He is survived by his daughter Katie (R.J.) Phelps and two grandchildren. Since his passing news went out on social media many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death. They have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Jackson's soul rest in peace.