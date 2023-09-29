Tom Monaghan Cause of Death? Monaghans Cashmere Owner Passed Away, Obituary

We feel sad to announce the passing of one of Ireland’s oldest members Tom Monaghan. In this article, we are going to talk about Tom Monaghan. As per the sources, Tom Monaghan was the owner of Monaghans Cashmere. He was mostly known as the founder of Monaghans Cashmere. His sudden passing left the whole community, family, and friends in a feeling of deep sorrow. This article helps you to learn recent viral news of Tom Monaghan who was a very well-known Irish retailer. People are very eager to know about his death and also his personal life. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The renowned Irish retailer Tom Monaghan recently passed away. His late wife’s name was Teresa. In 1960 in Dublin, the couple built their shop on South Anne Street. Their shop was popular for wool clothing and elevated-quality cashmere. After the investigation, it was found that he was celebrating his 98th birthday during his passing time. People have many quarries regarding this news. In this post, we will also try to give you information about his cause of death, funeral, and other personal life information. His demise news is becoming a hot topic on the internet. Stay connected to know more about him.

Tom Monaghan Cause of Death?

Tom Monaghan was 97 years old during his passing and passed away just before his 98th birthday. Further, his 1st jumper was sold in 1960. Both couples worked hard to build their shop and made a significant world of the fashion industry. Tom Monaghan was a beloved member of the Ireland community. People are paying tribute to the late Tom Monaghan and expressing sorrow for his family. Tom Monaghan’s passing news was first shared by his loving daughter Suzanne Monaghan through a social media post. Additionally, Tom Monaghan’s daughter is also part of his iconic shop. Keep reading.

The shop was established for the purpose of selling good quality cashmere and wool garments. This time Tom Monaghan's daughter is going through a tough time after losing her father at the age of 97. As per his daughter's posts "It is with heavy hearts I'm announcing the passing of my loving dad, Tom Monaghan. Further, she wrote my father was going to turn 98 after five days. My dad was very passionate about his business and he always gave his best to build the business. At this time his exact cause of death is not revealed yet.