Headline

Tom Stoner Cause of Death? American Tower Corp. Co-founder With Steve Dodge Dies

4 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is very sad to share that Tomas Stoner died at the age of 88 years. Yes, you heard right he is no more and his death news is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly circulating on the internet sites. He was a successful businessman, moderate Republican, and philanthropist. His death news is gathering huge attention among the people and netizens who are hitting online platforms to know more about his demise. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death, and the circumstances surrounding his demise in this article, so read completely.

Tom Stoner Cause of Death

According to the reports and news, He passed away on 19 October 2023 in his residence located in Annapolis, Maryland, and he was 88 years old at the time of his passing. He died due to pulmonary fibrosis which left a void among the community and loved ones. His death left a legacy of positivity and contributions to various fields, including challenging Senator Chuck Grassley in a political campaign. It is also reported that he passed away due to a condition called pulmonary fibrosis, which is a disease that affects the lungs and makes it hard to breathe. Several details remain to share related to his death, so keep continue your reading.

Tom Stoner Cause of Death?

Furthermore, Tom Stoner was surrounded by his family members and loved ones at the time of his death in his residence located in Annapolis, Maryland, where he lived the after part of his life. He was the co-founder of the American Tower Corporation. He was well-known as a successful businessman, a moderate Republican, and a philanthropist who supported the arts and a nonprofit called Nature Sacred. He was also running for political office and challenging Senator Chuck Grassley in a Republican primary. He was a beloved member of the family members and his loved ones will miss him by their deep hearts. Keep continuing your reading.

Social media is full of tributes and many popular celebrities are sharing thier condolences including many businessmen. He was a member of the Republican party in the state of Iowa and the whole community suffered a great loss. He co-founded the US tower company with Steve Dodge in 1995 and now the death of an entrepreneur is creating buzz over the internet and social media pages. Presently, no details have been shared about his funeral and obituary arrangements. We will update our article after getting more information. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

