Tommy Lester Cause of Death? ‘Counting On’ Alum Jim Bob Duggar’s Gay Uncle Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest

We all are well conscious of his thoughts and practices. Hence, keeping his gay uncle a secret would not seem strange to anyone. As per the report, Tommy Lester passed away recently. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on the social media platforms.

On Sunday, the leader of the Duggar family lost his gay uncle Tommy Lester. As soon as Tommy Lester passing news was confirmed, police called the Counting On’ alum to reveal the tragic news. It was astonishing knowing that Jim was next to the kin of his dead uncle because the Duggar family disunite themselves from having any relationship with gay families. On Tommy’s death, Amy Dugger disclosed how was the connection between Jim Bob’s uncle Tommy Lester and the Duggar family. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Tommy Lester Cause of Death?

Reportedly, Amy Duggar King disclose to the outlet that the Duggar family was alienated from their gay uncle for decades. Since the news has come on the internet this news gaining huge attention from the people as not many people are very curious to know about the whole formation of the news. Tommy’s sister Mary lost her life and she took her last breath on June 9, 2019. She passed away after drowning in a swimming pool. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article till the end.

As far as we know, Tommy was not well the night before he passed away. Tommy's death was natural. He took his last breath on Sunday after having a heart arrest. He had fallen down many times that night. But, he denied to get any medical help after Lawrence requested him to get to the hospital. Tommy fell down for one last time after waking up from sleep. He shouted for help. But before her husband could reach out to assist, he found her unconscious on the floor. Lawrence instantly took Tommy to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.