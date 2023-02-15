Tony Schnur aka Thick44 Death Reason? YouTuber and Neebs Gaming Member Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Voice actor Tony Schnur has passed away reportedly. He was known as a Thick44 in the gaming community and he was also a YouTube creator. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Monday. Since the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now many are very curious to know about Tony Schnur and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tony Schnur was a very talented and kind person who was professionally known as a Thick44. He was a member of the Neebs Gaming YouTube channel. He was born on 17 August 1971 in Elyria, Ohio. He was raised in a middle-class family. He was very famous for his content on the Neema YouTube channel and where he has more the 2.32 M subscribers. In his youth, he fell in love with entertainment and games. He studied movie and video show at Wright State University after graduating from high school. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Tony Schnur aka Thick44 Death Reason?

Tony Schnur aka Thick44 is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 13 February 2023. His passing news has been confirmed by a Neems community. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they must be very keen to know about the cause of death. On the basis of the report, Tony Schnur is dead after a long fight with brain cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the full article.

He began working in the entertainment sector after he got his degree. He was very famous at Neebs Gaming for his work on many well-liked series, such as "Battlefield Friends" Seven Days to Die and Ark Survival Evolved. He also took part in the group's podcast," Neebscast". He emerged on different podcasts and gaming channels. It is very heartbreaking news for his family now his family requested privacy during this hard time.