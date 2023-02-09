Tonya Knight Death Reason? Former IFBB Pro Bodybuilder Passed Away, Obituary, Family

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Tonya Knight has passed away recently. She was a former IFBB pro bodybuilder. She is no more among her close ones and he breathed last at the age of 56 on Tuesday. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked and saddened by her sudden death. Currently, her close ones have been mourning her death. Now Many people are searching for her name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Tonya Knight was born in Peculiar, Missouri, United States on 24th March 1996. She lived in Overland Park, Kansas. She was a very famous personality who achieved huge success due to her best work. She was a regular on American Gladiators, as the character Gold from 1989 to 1992, until she left due to injury to her left knee. He got married to a late bodybuilder John Poteat. She was a very amazing and talented person who achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Tonya Knight Death Reason?

As per the report, former IFBB pro bodybuilder Tonya Knight is no more among his close ones. She took her last breath on Tuesday, 7 February 2023. Her passing news has been confirmed by many social networking sites. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. She passed away after fighting cancer. It is very shocking and painful news for his family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, Tonya Knight has three brothers named Timothy, Travis, and Todd and a few other step and in-law siblings and she was a mother of one child Malachi. She was a very famous personality who achieved huge success due to her best work. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms. May her soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.