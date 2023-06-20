Top 7 Risk Factors Of Lung Cancer In Non-Smokers

Lung cancer has long been associated with smoking, but it is essential to recognise that non-smokers are also susceptible to this deadly disease. While smoking remains the primary cause of lung cancer, a significant number of non-smokers are diagnosed with the condition each year.

Lung cancer accounts for 6.9% of all newly diagnosed cancer cases and 9.3% of all cancer-related deaths in India for both genders. It is the most prevalent form of cancer and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in the country. Identifying the risk factors for lung cancer in non-smokers is crucial for raising awareness and promoting early detection.

In this blog, we will explore the top seven risk factors that contribute to the development of lung cancer in individuals who have never smoked. By understanding these factors, we can take necessary precautions and work towards reducing the incidence of this devastating disease.

Secondhand Smoke Exposure:

One of the most prominent risk factors for non-smokers is exposure to secondhand smoke. Breathing in the smoke exhaled by smokers or emitted from burning tobacco products increases the chances of developing lung cancer. This risk factor is particularly concerning in enclosed spaces with poor ventilation, such as homes or cars where secondhand smoke can accumulate.

Each year, approximately 0.9 million deaths and 24 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) are attributed to the effects of secondhand smoke (SHS). In India, nearly 30% of adults are exposed to SHS. Insurance providers are now recognising the significance of secondhand smoke exposure and may offer coverage for related medical expenses.

Radon Gas:

Radon is a colourless and odourless gas that naturally occurs in soil and rocks. It can seep into homes and buildings, exposing individuals to prolonged periods of radon gas inhalation. Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and can be mitigated by testing homes and implementing proper ventilation systems.

Radon is the primary environmental factor linked to cancer. According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths occur annually due to radon.

Environmental Pollution:

Exposure to environmental pollutants, such as air pollution and industrial emissions, can significantly impact lung health. Inhaling fine particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and other harmful substances increases the risk of developing lung cancer, even in individuals who have never smoked. Reducing exposure to polluted environments and advocating for stricter regulations can help combat this risk factor.

According to the US CDC, adenocarcinomas account for approximately 50% to 60% of lung cancers detected in individuals who have never smoked. Adenocarcinomas are a type of cancer that originates in the cells lining the small air sacs of the lungs and produce substances like mucus.

Genetic Factors:

Certain genetic factors can contribute to an individual’s susceptibility to lung cancer, regardless of their smoking history. Inherited gene mutations, such as those in the EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) gene, can make non-smokers more vulnerable to the disease. Genetic testing and counselling may be helpful for those with a family history of lung cancer or known genetic predispositions.

Occupational Hazards:

Workplace exposure to carcinogens, such as asbestos, arsenic, diesel exhaust, and certain chemicals, significantly increases the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers. Industries like construction, mining, manufacturing, and transportation have higher rates of occupational exposure. Following proper safety protocols, using protective gear, and minimising exposure to harmful substances are crucial in preventing lung cancer in these settings.

Indoor Air Pollution:

Indoor air pollution caused by factors such as cooking with biomass fuels, using certain household cleaning products, and the presence of asbestos or formaldehyde in older buildings can increase the risk of lung cancer in non-smokers. Improving ventilation, using cleaner cooking methods, and eliminating or minimising the use of toxic substances indoors are important steps to reduce this risk.

Hormonal Factors:

Emerging research suggests that hormonal factors, particularly in women, can influence the development of lung cancer in non-smokers. Hormonal changes due to menopause, oral contraceptive use, or hormone replacement therapy may affect lung tissue, potentially increasing the risk. Further studies are needed to understand the precise mechanisms and implications of hormonal factors on lung cancer development.

Conclusion

Lung cancer is not exclusive to smokers, and understanding the risk factors that affect non-smokers is crucial for prevention and early detection. By raising awareness, advocating for cleaner environments, implementing stricter regulations, and taking necessary precautions, we can work towards reducing the incidence of lung cancer in non-smokers. It is essential to prioritise lung health and take proactive measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones from this devastating disease.

